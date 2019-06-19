Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Doctored Time Sheets Lead To Arrests Of Three Bergen County Workers, Fourth Suspect
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Driver Attacked By Gang Of Five On Route 46 In Elmwood Park Stabs Two, Flees

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Authorities were looking for a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage following the 4:30 p.m. stabbings on Route 46.
Authorities were looking for a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage following the 4:30 p.m. stabbings on Route 46. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver who was being beaten by five people on Route 46 in Elmwood Park Wednesday afternoon stabbed two of them -- one in the head, the other in the hand -- and then fled, authorities said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

All five were in police custody while authorities searched for the driver following the 4:30 p.m. incident, in which the attackers "threw the driver to the ground and began kicking and striking him" after he got out of his car in front of 104 Route 46 East, the chief said.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage from hitting two other vehicles as the driver fled.

"We are reviewing surveillance video from nearby and interviewing witnesses," Foligno said early Wednesday evening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.