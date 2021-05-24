Police: Convicted Stalker Targets Same Bergen Victim With Emails To Schools, Towns, Others

A convicted stalker from Bergen County sent a series of emails about a victim to several North Jersey school districts, municipalities and individuals, authorities charged.

Patrick McMeekin, 53, of Hillsdale had already spent four months in the Bergen County Jail before being released, with conditions, in January for stalking the same victim in 2018, records show.

The former Mahwah resident had been a fugitive and was believed to be shuttling between town and another home he maintained in Colorado before police eventually took him into custody that time.

This time, Hillsdale Police Chief Robert Francaviglia said Monday that his detectives arrested McMeekin again following a five-week investigation.

They charged him with stalking, contempt of a stalking restraining order and false impersonation.

McMeekin has remained in police custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus since Wednesday.

