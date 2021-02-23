Police: Clifton Man, 22, Pepper Sprays Driver In Jersey City Road Rage Incident

A Passaic County man riding as a passenger in a Bergen County woman's car was arrested after he pepper sprayed another driver in what authorities are calling a road rage incident Tuesday morning in Jersey City, authorities said.

Gianni Perez was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord with Clifton's Kevin Ortiz, 22, in the passenger seat when a 28-year-old Bergen County woman operating a Ford F-150 accidentally threw something at their car and then cut them off near Utica Street around 7:45 a.m., according to a police report.

Perez, 22, and Oritz told police that the other driver then stopped short, causing Perez to rear end her, according to an accident report.

Ortiz then got out of Perez's car, approached the driver's side door, opened it and then pepper sprayed the other driver, police said.

A witness said only that he saw Ortiz assault the Ford driver but did not see the pepper spray incident, according to police.

The Fort Lee driver refused medical attention, police said.

Ortiz was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.