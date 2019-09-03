Police Chase: Wayne Man Wanted In Attempted Water Gap Kidnap Captured On Route 46

A Wayne man wanted for an attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon at the Delaware Water Gap national park was captured in Warren County, authorities said.

An off-duty firefighter called police early Monday evening while following a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Jeffrey A. Mulcahy on eastbound Route 46 in Independence Township following the incident, said Hackettstown police, who'd heard the alert and were waiting for him.

Mulcahy kept going when they tried stopping him, throwing a t-shirt out the window during a brief pursuit, they said.

He eventually pulled over, refused at first to comply with the officer's instructions and then was taken into custody, according to a town police report.

The officer detected alcohol on Mulcahy's breath and spotted an open can of Budweiser on the center console, they said.

Mulcahy was charged with eluding hindering and disorderly conduct.

He also received summonses for:

DWI;

refusing to submit to a breath test:

failing to wear a seatbelt:

having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle'

throwing debris from a vehicle;

failing to maintain a lane;

failing to pull over;

reckless driving;

speeding.

Hackettstown authorities said they then turned him over to U.S. Park Police.

NJ State Police, Park Police and Independence Township police assisted. A Hackettstown K9, Jada, and her partner also responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.