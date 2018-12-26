Police Chase: Car Stolen In Hillsdale Crashes In Washington Township, Driver In Custody

A police chase ended when a car stolen out of Hillsdale crashed Thursday night in Washington Township and the driver was taken into custody.

The thief, who was suspected in some recent area burglaries, was taken by ambulance to New Bridge Medical Center in custody for treatment of a head injury sustained in the crash.

The black, four-door Honda Accord was left running with the keys in it when the thief swiped it from a driveway.

An alert was issued and picked up by Ho-Ho-Kus police, who chased the thief along hilly Werimus Road into Washington Township.

The vehicle then crashed at the corner of Clinton and Washington avenues by the firehouse and BP station.

The thief tried to run but was quickly caught.

Joining the pursuit were police from Paramus, Ridgewood, Washington Township and Westwood.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.