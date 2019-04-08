Contact Us
Police Charge Man In Brutal Attack On Bayonne Dog

"Biggy," a cocker spaniel, was found at home last week severely beaten. Police have arrested a Bayonne man in connection with the crime. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Iris Charles

A 22-year-old Bayonne man has been charged in connection with the beating of a woman's dog in her home March 27.

John A. Cedano was being held at the Hudson County Jail on two counts of animal cruelty, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said Monday.

"Biggy," a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, had sustained a black eye, liver damage, burns  and other injuries. The attack occurred in the home of his owner, Iris Charles, while she was at work, she told investigators.

Biggy was still under a vet's care this weekend.

