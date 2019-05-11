Police Car Crash In North Bergen Under Investigation

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after a Fairview police officer crashed with another car while trying to pull over a third vehicle.

The officer, who was not identified, was driving a marked car as she tried to stop an Audi SUV around noon Friday.

The officer followed the Audi onto 76th Street in North Bergen and collided with another vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson, at JFK Boulevard.

Two West New York women inside the Tucson were treated for their injuries and released. The Fairview police officer was being treated at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck for her injuries, which were described as non-life-threatening.

The Audi later collided with another SUV at 44th Street. Two males inside the Audi ran from the scene. The driver of the other SUV refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the prosecutor’s website.

