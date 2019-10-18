Contact Us
Police: Car Burglar Caught With Crystal Meth Was Living Under Porch Of Clifton Home

Jerry DeMarco
Omar Torres
Omar Torres Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

A man who'd been living under the back porch of a Clifton home was caught breaking into cars in the area before dawn Friday, police said.

A passerby notified police, who began searching the Lexington Avenue neighborhood around 1:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Officers eventually found Omar Torres, 40, hiding beneath a backyard porch, he said.

Torres had been living there undetected "for quite some time," Bracken said.

He was processed on charges of possession of burglary tools, crystal meth and drug paraphernalia and released pending a hearing.

ALSO SEE: Detectives were searching for three bandits who forced their way into a Clifton home and robbed the occupants at gunpoint.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/police-armed-trio-sought-in-clifton-home-invasion/777787/

