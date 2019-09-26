Police: Boy, 12, Knocked Cold By Car Mirror In Ridgefield Park

A 12-year-old boy was knocked cold when he was struck by the mirror of a passing car Thursday afternoon in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

The boy eventually regained consciousness and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mishap at Teaneck Road and Hobart Street around 3 p.m., Police Lt. Joseph Rella said.

He was reported in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

The driver remained at the scene, he said.

Police were investigating.

