Police: Boxed-In SUV No Problem For Glen Rock Thief Who Drives It Across Owner's Lawn

Boxing his unlocked SUV in with his wife’s car didn’t help a Glen Rock owner: A thief simply drove it across the front lawn, authorities said.

The Central Avenue resident said he parked his Audi Q5 in the driveway with the key fob still inside Saturday night, Lt. Frank Riggo said.

His wife later pulled her car in behind it, he said.

When the owner woke up the next morning, the Audi was gone.

Riggio reminded residents and merchants to lock their cars and never leave the key fobs or valuables inside.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.