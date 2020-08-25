Police: Bichon Frisé Breaks Loose, Killed By Pit Bull On Glen Rock Street

A pit bull killed a Bichon Frisé who’d broken loose while being walked on a Glen Rock street, authorities said.

The plume-tailed toy dog slipped his harness while being walked by a young boy on Dean Street, Police Chief Dean Ackermann.

As the boy ran home to get his help, a pit bull being walked by a 69-year-old man coming from the opposite direction grabbed hold of the other dog, the chief said.

Responding officers found the Bichon Frisé dead, Ackermann said.

The man, who’d been bitten on his hand as he tried to pull the dogs apart, refused medical attention, he added.

TYCO Animal Control responded and was investigating with members of Bergen County Animal Control, the chief said.

PHOTO: Not the actual dog.

