Police: Bandit Flees Wayne Bank After Claiming To Have Explosives

A robber fled a Wayne bank after claiming to have a weapon and explosives Monday morning, authorities said.

A previous report that the accused robber was caught in Kearny was incorrect, they said.

Confusion was created when police learned that he may have been wanted in a shoplifting -- not a bank robbery -- out of Wayne.

It also wasn't immediately clear whether the would-be robber -- described as black and wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap -- got any cash from the TD Bank on Valley Road just after 10 a.m.

"No weapons or explosives were seen," one law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

The bandit fled south toward Totowa in a dark Nissan Ultima, he said.

