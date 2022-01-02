Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Police Arrest Hackettstown Man Claiming To Have Gun In Friendly’s Robbery

Valerie Musson
Friendly's
Friendly's Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have made an arrest in connection with last February’s robbery at Friendly’s in Hackettstown.

Erik Mitchell, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking, Hackettstown Police said.

Mitchell is accused of passing a note demanding money to a worker at the Mountain Avenue Friendly’s and claiming to have a gun before fleeing with $241 in cash on Feb. 12, 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

Mitchell, of Hackettstown, was also found to have a $2,500 Mount Arlington Borough municipal court traffic warrant, police said.

He was being held in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

