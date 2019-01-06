Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne PD: Reckless Driver, Passenger Stopped With Half-Pound Crack, $6,725 Drug Money
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Arrest Emerson Man Who Struck Wife, 43, With Jeep

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.
The victim sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An Emerson woman was struck late Monday afternoon by a Jeep driven by her husband, said authorities who were preparing charges against him.

Elise Arnoldi, 43, was hospitalized with facial injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Craig Arnoldi, meanwhile, was taken into custody.

Law enforcement sources said he was being charged as part of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

They also noted that police had been called to the house for domestic incidents in the past.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The area around the house remained cordoned off after dusk fell Monday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.