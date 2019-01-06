Police Arrest Emerson Man Who Struck Wife, 43, With Jeep

An Emerson woman was struck late Monday afternoon by a Jeep driven by her husband, said authorities who were preparing charges against him.

Elise Arnoldi, 43, was hospitalized with facial injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Craig Arnoldi, meanwhile, was taken into custody.

Law enforcement sources said he was being charged as part of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

They also noted that police had been called to the house for domestic incidents in the past.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The area around the house remained cordoned off after dusk fell Monday.

