Police: Armed Palisades Park Uber Rider Nabbed After Demanding Oral Sex

A Fort Lee Uber rider with a gun threatened to kill a driver if she didn’t give him oral sex, said Paterson police who caught him after she tricked him into waiting in the car.

The driver told city police she’d picked up the fare in Palisades Park shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday for what was to be a ride to Pearl Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

During the ride, she said, he “racked” the slide of a black handgun, telling her that it was for his protection once he got to Paterson, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Once they arrived at their destination behind Paterson Eastside High School, the rider got out but then quickly re-entered the vehicle, Speziale said Monday.

He then asked the driver for oral sex, to which she refused, the director said.

“It’s either that or your life,” she told police he said.

The driver said she convinced him that she just needed to get something to drink first.

So they went to a nearby grocery store, where she called police while he waited outside, Speziale said.

Responding officers seized Andrew Mendez, 29, who was still inside the vehicle, the director said.

They found him carrying a Kimar 9mm Lady K with one blank round in the magazine and no live rounds, he said.

Mendez was charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and weapons offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a court hearing.

