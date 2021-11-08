Police: Armed North Brunswick Robber Leads Pursuit

An accused North Brunswick robber armed with a handgun was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Route 522, authorities said.

Zaire Cromedy, 28, is accused of carrying out a gunpoint robbery at Robeson Village in New Brunswick on May 31, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a Wednesday release.

Cromedy sped away from New Bofficers attempting to stop him on an outstanding arrest warrant for the robbery as he was driving on Route 522 in South Brunswick on August 6, Ciccone said.

Cromedy eluded officers at a high speed and put pedestrians and other drivers at risk, authorities said.

He was later arrested at his home and charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree eluding, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and other weapons offenses, Ciccone said.

Meanwhile, a canine search of the area Cromedy passed through turned up a handgun, authorities said.

Cromedy was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Assisting agencies include the New Brunswick and South Brunswick Police departments and the Task Force and Major Crimes Units of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.