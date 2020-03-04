Police: Agitated Man Kicks, Spits, Shouts 'Now You Have Coronavirus' At Edison Officers

An emotionally disturbed man coughed on, spit at and kicked police officers, shouting, "I have the coronavirus. I want somebody to come touch me," authorities in Edison said.

The man's parents called police around 11 p.m. Wednesday saying that he was "out of control," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding officers said they tried to calm him down, but the man fought with them at the house and then again at headquarters.

"Now you all have the coronavirus," they said he told them.

Police, who withheld his name, charged him with obstruction, criminal mischief, making terroristic threats and three counts of assault on law enforcement officers and sent him to the Middlesex County Correction Center in North Brunswick to await a detention hearing.

Whether or not he actually has COVID-19 hadn't been determined, they said. No injuries were reported.

“I commend my officers for their restraint in dealing with this individual," Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said. "His actions are incomprehensible in this day and age and will not be tolerated.''

