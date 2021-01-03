Police: Accused Walmart Robber Found With Meth At Route 3 Motel

A man accused of robbing a Secaucus Walmart was later found with meth at a motel on Route 3, authorities said.

Robin Harrison, 34, was identified as the suspect of a robbery that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Park Plaza Drive on Feb. 21 around 2:45 p.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Harrison, of Norwalk, CT, was found at the Hilton Garden Inn on Route 3 east and taken into custody around 3 p.m. the next day, Miller said.

Harrison was charged with robbery as well as possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, authorities said.

He was being held at the Hudson County Jail.

