Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GONE IN 60 SECONDS: Critical Car Part Swiped At Alarming Rate In US, Fairview PD Nabs Duo
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Accused Walmart Robber Found With Meth At Route 3 Motel

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart Supercenter on Park Plaza Drive in Secaucus
Walmart Supercenter on Park Plaza Drive in Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man accused of robbing a Secaucus Walmart was later found with meth at a motel on Route 3, authorities said.

Robin Harrison, 34, was identified as the suspect of a robbery that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Park Plaza Drive on Feb. 21 around 2:45 p.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Harrison, of Norwalk, CT, was found at the Hilton Garden Inn on Route 3 east and taken into custody around 3 p.m. the next day, Miller said.

Harrison was charged with robbery as well as possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, authorities said.

He was being held at the Hudson County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.