Police: 3 Lyndhurst Students Suspended For Football Game Beating, Delinquency Complaints Coming

Three 15-year-old Lyndhurst High School students were suspended for a brawl that left another teen injured at a football game last Friday, authorities said Tuesday.

What Detective Sergeant Vincent Auteri called “an unfortunate physical altercation” occurred in the stands during the Golden Bears’ 21-20 home conference victory over Pompton Lakes.

A 15-year-old boy was treated at the scene for facial injuries sustained when a group beat him, the sergeant said.

"The victim is on leave from school while claims that he made [revenge] threats on social media are investigated," Auteri said.

Lyndhurst police were consulting with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the township Board of Education as they prepared delinquency complaints, he said.

“We are aware of the attention this matter has generated on social media and ask that everyone trust that we are addressing the matter,” Auteri said.

“There is a great deal of stress and anxiety for the students, parents, staff and the community,” he added, “so we ask that everyone be careful about what they read on social media.

“There was a report of threats of revenge, but there is no credible evidence that a threat was made by any of the juveniles involved.”

Police took an added “abundance of caution” by increasing their presence at the high school on Monday “in the wake of all the false and unsubstantiated reports,” the sergeant said.

“We have a responsibility to investigate every threat,” Auteri emphasized. ““The safety and security of our students is always top priority.”

