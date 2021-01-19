Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Number Of National Guard Troops Pulled From Inauguration For 'Questionable Behavior' Reaches 12
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: 21-Year-Old Woman Punches, Spits In NJ Transit Bus Driver's Face

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit bus.
NJ Transit bus. Photo Credit: NJ Transit Facebook

A 21-year-old NJ Transit passenger was charged with aggravated assault following a dispute with a bus driver, authorities said.

Police responded to Bloomfield Avenue and Valley Road in Montclair on reports of a physical dispute inside of an NJ Transit bus on Jan. 13, Montclair Police Sgt. Terrence Turner said.

Yolanda Bailey, of Newark, apparently spat in the driver's face and then punched him/her over the bus fare, Turner said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.