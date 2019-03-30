Poconos To Paterson: Couple Drives 60 Miles For Heroin, Sheriff Says

A married couple drove more than 60 miles from the Poconos to Paterson for heroin and were caught heading home with 150 bags, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Sheriff's Officers Eric Blesing and Jonathan Kasica stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by James Fall, 37, of East Stroudsburg, PA on Rosa Parks Boulevard at Lawrence Place shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Berdnik said.

Fall handed several bags to his wife, 38-year-old Heather Fall, before both were ordered out of the car, he said.

"Due to the reasonable suspicion that James and Heather were concealing weapons, the officers advised the parties that a pat-down would be administered for their safety," Berdnik said.

"At this point, Heather confessed that they purchased 150 glassine [folds] of heroin and also had in their possession hypodermic syringes," he said.

The smack cost them nearly $1,000, Berdnick said.

Both were charged with several drug counts and ordered held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

"Once again, individuals have crossed state lines to go into Passaic County to engage in narcotic activity," Berdnik said.

Law enforcement "will continue to arrest any individuals who come into Passaic County in search of drugs,” the sheriff said.

