Plane Registered To Dumont Man Makes Crash Landing

A pilot walked away from a crash landing in Hardwick Tuesday uninjured.

The crash occurred on Jones Lane near Stillwater Road around 2:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The pilot tried making an emergency landing in a field when the plane malfunctioned, police said.

The plane had taken off from Blairstown Airport and sustained heavy damage to the wins, State Police said.

FAA records show that the plane is registered to a Dumont man, and was certified to fly Feb. 16.

Photo courtesy of Jay Edwards of WRNJ Radio.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.