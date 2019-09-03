Plane At Newark Airport Leaks Fuel During Takeoff: Police

About 240 gallons of fuel spilled from an airliner as it was preparing to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday afternoon, the Port Authority said in a statement.

United Flight 1596 was taxiing when the leak occurred. The Port Authority Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter unit responded and evacuated the plane. A total of 98 passengers were booked onto other flights, the agency said.

A United spokeswoman, Rachael Rivas, said the flight, bound for Las Vegas, experienced a problem with a fuel valve.

"A technical issue on United flight 1596 from Newark to Las Vegas caused a fuel leak prior to departure," Rivas said.

The fuel valve was shut off and the aircraft was moved to a nearby gate where customers safely deplaned and received meal vouchers and access to an amenity cart while we swapped the aircraft. The flight departed later that evening."

