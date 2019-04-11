Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Plainfield Man, 20, Found Shot To Death In Park

Paul Milo
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Green Brook Park in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Green Brook Park in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The Union County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after the body of a 20-year-old Plainfield man was discovered in a city park Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.

Wykil Sherrod Jr. was found near a picnic table in Green Brook Park. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, an autopsy revealed.

No other information on the circumstances of the death was released by the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771 or Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271.

