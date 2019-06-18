Pink Heals Rallies First Responders For Special Waldwick, Cliffside Park Boys

Two special young boys will be treated to a parade of first responders the last Sunday in June, thanks to Pink Heals of Bergen County.

Both Cole McKeon of Waldwick and Austin “AJ” Katchen of Cliffside Park were diagnosed months apart last year with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that attacks certain types of nerve tissue.

Before his first birthday, AJ had successful tumor resection surgery, the first of several operations. He’s also undergone chemotherapy that kept him hospitalized several months.

Doctors declared AJ in remission last summer, but his immunotherapy and radiation treatments have continued. Two months ago, he began receiving an experimental treatment that will continue for the next year to hopefully ensure that his cancer never returns.

Harsh treatments have ended for Cole.

After 5 rounds of high-dose chemotherapy, 14 sessions of radiation and seven rounds of a trial immunotherapy only available at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, doctors found no evidence of disease this past February.

Cole is continuing a vaccine trial that helps prevent relapse.

With its pink fire trucks and police cars, Pink Heals partners with first responders, local businesses and families to bring love and support directly to families in need, many of whom are dealing with a serious illness.

Pink Heals members and will be rallying in Waldwick on Sunday, June 30.

The nonprofit organization has asked all emergency services – including police and EMS vehicles and fire apparatus -- to participate in the “Emergency Vehicle Rally for Cole and Austin” on Sunday, June 30.

The staging area will be announced soon.

Signed on so far:

Allendale First Aid Squad

Fort Lee Fire Prevention

Garfield PD SWAT team

Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Life Safety Lighting

Norwood Fire Department

Oakland First Aid Squad

Old Tappan First Aid Squad

Ridgewood Emergency Services

Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Waldwick Fire Department

Wyckoff Fire Department

GO TO: https://www.facebook.com/events/433669460549372/

