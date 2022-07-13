Pilot Hospitalized In Hunterdon County Plane Crash (UPDATE)

A pilot was hospitalized following a plane crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

Troopers responded to Sky Manor Airport in Alexandria Township just before 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The pilot self-extricated as the aircraft crashed into a field just off Sky Manor Road and was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Quakertown Fire Company, which also responded.

A small fuel leak required the assistance of the Hunterdon County Health Department and HazMat Team, as well as County OEM.

Other assisting agencies include Franklin Township Police.

