A multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound Route 4 in River Edge early Monday evening.

Traffic quickly backed up through Paramus after the four-car crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. involving an older-model station wagon, a van, a sedan and a coupe.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

All traffic was diverted to the northbound Hackensack Avenue exit.

