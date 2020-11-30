Pig Carcass Left On NJ Rabbi's Doorstep

Authorities are investigating after a pig carcass was left on a New Jersey rabbi's doorstep.
Police responded to the rabbi's Treetop Lane home just after 7 a.m. Saturday, after someone called to report the dead animal's body on the porch, Lakewood police said in a statement.
The incident was first reported by The Lakewood Scoop, and is being investigated as a bias crime, Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer told the outlet.
"The incident is beyond horrifying and should be condemned by the all," the Anti Defamation League said.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.