Pickup Truck Barrels Into Sussex County Home (PHOTOS)

A pickup truck barreled into a Sussex County home before dawn Friday, authorities said.

The Franklin Fire Department responded to the crash on the corner of Main Street in Franklin around 1:45 a.m.

Crews helped remove the occupants from the truck and stabilize the porch’s support beam.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Click here to view additional photos from the crash scene.

