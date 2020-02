A driver walked away without serious injury after his pickup truck slammed into a utility pole in Teaneck.

The driver told police a vehicle suddenly turned in front of him shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

He said he swerved to avoid the vehicle and his Ford F150 struck the pole on River Road near the corner of Pomander Walk across from Five Star Premier Residences of Teaneck.

The truck was towed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.