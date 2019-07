A pickup truck slammed into a tree following a collision with a wagon Friday morning in Ridgewood.

One of the drivers was taken to The Valley Hospital with injuries that responders said weren't life-threatening.

The Toyota Tundra and Subaru wagon collided at Godwin Avenue and South Monroe Street shortly before 9 a.m.

The Toyota was severely damaged.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

