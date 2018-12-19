PHOTOS: Two Hospitalized, RR Sign Smashed In Midland Park Crash

Two victims were hospitalized and a railroad crossing sign was flattened in a Thursday afternoon crash in Midland Park.

Both were taken by ambulances to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that responders said weren’t life-threatening after the cross at Goffle Road and Lake Avenue.

Midland Park, Wyckoff and Ridgewood police responded, along with Midland Park firefighters and EMS and Wyckoff EMS.

A flatbed tow truck removed both wrecks from the scene.

A railroad crossing signal belonging to the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway was obliterated.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

