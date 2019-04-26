PHOTOS: Two Adults, Two Dogs Freed In GSP Crash In Washington Township

Washington Township firefighters extricated two occupants and two dogs from a sedan that slammed through a metal guardrail on a Garden State Parkway exit Friday afternoon.

The car came to rest in a grassy ditch between the Exit 168 ramp and the northbound Parkway.

The adults were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Tyco Animal Control responded to care for the pets, one of whom sustained apparently minor injuries in the crash.

New Jersey State Police were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

