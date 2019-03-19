Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Toppled Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 80 Ramp In Hackensack

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the tractor-trailer crash on Polifly Road in Hackensack that closed the ramp to eastbound Route 80.
At the scene of the tractor-trailer crash on Polifly Road in Hackensack that closed the ramp to eastbound Route 80. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A toppled tractor-trailer closed the Route 80 entrance ramp in Hackensack Tuesday afternoon.

The rig was hauling candles when it keeled over, closing the interstate's eastbound ramp at Polifly Road, responders said.

The driver wasn't injured, they said.

DAILY VOICE PHOTOS

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Firefighters remained at the scene to clean a crash-related fuel spill, Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said. The ramp will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.