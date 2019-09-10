Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Morris County Officer Wrangles Petrified Peacock

Cecilia Levine
Harding patrolman Mike Resciniti helped wrangle the frightened pheasant over the weekend.
Harding patrolman Mike Resciniti helped wrangle the frightened pheasant over the weekend. Photo Credit: Harding PD

There's certainly a feather in Harding patrolman Mike Resciniti's cap now.

The officer helped corral a runaway peacock on Sheepfield Farms Drive last Saturday.

The pheasant lives on Baileys Mill Road became frightened by another animal and took off around 1:45 p.m., Chief Erik Heller said.

A nearby resident called in a wandering pheasant, bringing Resciniti to the scene.

Resciniti corners the bird with its owner on Sheepfield Farms Drive.

Resciniti works his magic.

The officer grabbed the peacock with a net and returned him to his owner.

