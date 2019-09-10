PHOTOS: Morris County Officer Wrangles Petrified Peacock

There's certainly a feather in Harding patrolman Mike Resciniti's cap now.

The officer helped corral a runaway peacock on Sheepfield Farms Drive last Saturday.

The pheasant lives on Baileys Mill Road became frightened by another animal and took off around 1:45 p.m., Chief Erik Heller said.

A nearby resident called in a wandering pheasant, bringing Resciniti to the scene.

Resciniti corners the bird with its owner on Sheepfield Farms Drive.

Resciniti works his magic.

The officer grabbed the peacock with a net and returned him to his owner.

