PHOTOS: Homeowner Burned Trying To Douse Lodi Fire Taken To St. Barnabas

UPDATE: A homeowner was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center with upper-body burns in an apparently accidental fire that destroyed a Lodi home early Monday evening, officials said.

The Mitchell Street homeowner "tried to put the fire out and sustained what appear to be second-degree burns on the upper part of his body," Fire Chief Ron Cannici said. "Then he ran out of the house.

"He was about a half a block away when responders got him," Cannici told Daily Voice. "He was probably in shock."

His injuries didn't appear life-threatening, the chief said.

Flames blew out the front windows of the Mitchell Street home in Lodi.

A firefighter, meanwhile, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center as a precaution after twisting a knee, he said.

PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Flames blew through the front windows of the 1½-store home after the blaze broke out just before 6 p.m., Cannici said.

"It was already going pretty good when we got there," he said.

It took somewhere between 20 minutes and a half hour to extinguish the blaze, the chief said.

Authorities hadn't determined exactly what caused the fire, although it appears accidental, Cannici said. However, because an injury was involved, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Investigation Unit responded and reviewed the circumstances.

Lodi firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Garfield, Hackensack, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Wallington and Wood-Ridge, as well as Lodi police, Ambulance Corps workers and Office of Emergency Management personnel.

