Fire severely damaged a Teaneck house early Friday evening.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Martense Avenue blaze.

The fire broke out in the 2½-story single-family house shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Hackensack. Englewood, Ridgefield Park and Bogota firefighters provided mutual aid. Teaneck police and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

Teaneck firefighters quickly doused the Martense Avenue blaze.

