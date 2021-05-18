Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJSP Fatal Accident Team Responds To Route 80 Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Car That Fell 20 Feet Down Embankment In Route 1&9 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark firefighters rescue a driver whose car fell down an embankment Tuesday.
Newark firefighters rescue a driver whose car fell down an embankment Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Firefighters rescued a driver in his 50s whose vehicle fell approximately 20 feet down an embankment off the side of Route 1&9 in a crash with a tractor trailer Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Route 78 westbound ramp around 4:20 p.m.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Newark Firefighters responded to the scene of the crash, where the victim’s car had dropped some 20 feet down, entrapping the driver.

At the scene

511nj.org

Newark Fire Engine 10, Engine 29, Ladder 10 with Rescue 1, Rescue 2 and other members worked to extricate the trapped man with heavy rescue equipment, freeing the victim in less than an hour of the incident, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim suffered severe head trauma with multiple lacerations to his body. 

He was responsive upon rescue and was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

This incident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police. No further information is available. 

“I commend the Newark Firefighters for their selfless bravery and diligence in rescuing this victim,” O’Hara said. 

“Had it not been for their tireless efforts to extricate the victim, this incident could have resulted in a tragedy. Our firefighters exemplified the high level of professionalism in the finest tradition of the Newark Fire Division."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.