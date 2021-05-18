PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Car That Fell 20 Feet Down Embankment In Route 1&9 Crash

Firefighters rescued a driver in his 50s whose vehicle fell approximately 20 feet down an embankment off the side of Route 1&9 in a crash with a tractor trailer Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Route 78 westbound ramp around 4:20 p.m.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Newark Firefighters responded to the scene of the crash, where the victim’s car had dropped some 20 feet down, entrapping the driver.

At the scene 511nj.org

Newark Fire Engine 10, Engine 29, Ladder 10 with Rescue 1, Rescue 2 and other members worked to extricate the trapped man with heavy rescue equipment, freeing the victim in less than an hour of the incident, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim suffered severe head trauma with multiple lacerations to his body.

He was responsive upon rescue and was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

This incident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police. No further information is available.

“I commend the Newark Firefighters for their selfless bravery and diligence in rescuing this victim,” O’Hara said.

“Had it not been for their tireless efforts to extricate the victim, this incident could have resulted in a tragedy. Our firefighters exemplified the high level of professionalism in the finest tradition of the Newark Fire Division."

