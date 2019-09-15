PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Fair Lawn House Blaze

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters doused the Fair Lawn blaze in about an hour.
Firefighters doused the Fair Lawn blaze in about an hour. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters needed about an hour to put down a Fair Lawn house blaze Sunday night.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The two-alarm Plaza Road blaze began as a basement fire around 7 p.m. before extending to the first floor. Neighbors said smoke alarms alerted the occupants, who were seen outside the house.

Firefighters had it knocked within an hour.

Saddle Brook firefighters joined their Fair Lawn colleagues.

Also responding were Fair Lawn police, the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad and an ambulance from Glen Rock.

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving (above), Damien Danis (below)

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

