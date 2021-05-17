Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle South Jersey Forest Fire That Scorched 1,000 Acres For 17+ Hours

Jon Craig
A forest fire destroyed at least 900 acres in Burlington and Ocean counties. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Stafford Township Fire Co.
A forest fire in South Jersey Photo Credit: Facebook/ Stafford Township Fire Company
The scene of a forest fire that brought out several departments including Stafford Township's Photo Credit: Facebook/ Stafford Township Fire Company

Firefighters with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were joined by numerous local fire departments battling a massive blaze that has already consumed 1,000 acres of land in South Jersey. 

The raging wildfire started at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office estimated that the fire had already scorched more than 1,000 acres of forest. 

Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, told ABC 6 Action News that the fire had consumed rat least 900 acres of land that straddles Ocean and Burlington counties.

Parts of Route 9 remained closed on Monday afternoon. Little Egg Harbor police were warning drivers to avoid areas south of Stage Road and west of Otis Bog Road and Carolyn Drive.

No injuries had been reported.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more.

