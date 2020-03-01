Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
PHOTOS: Fire Ravages Elmwood Park Multi-Family Home

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters battled the Elmwood Park blaze for nearly two hours.
Firefighters battled the Elmwood Park blaze for nearly two hours. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

An Elmwood Park multi-family home went up in flames Saturday night.

Responders were met by flames and heavy smoke at the Fournier Crescent home just after 8:30 p.m.

Hoarding conditions contributed to the extent of the two-alarm fire, which quickly spread to the attic, they said.

One firefighter was injured, though not seriously, responders said. Two cats may have been lost.

The Fournier Crescent fire quickly spread.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

The main body of the fire was knocked down shortly after 9 p.m. The blaze was declared under control a little over an hour after that.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Fair Lawn, Lodi and Saddle Brook.

No injuries were reported.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

At the scene.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Hoarding conditions contributed to the fire, responders said.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

