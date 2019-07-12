Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: STANDOFF: Victim Escapes, SWAT Team Captures Barricaded Man With Knife In Hackensack Apartment
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Fire Destroys Rutherford Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Walnut Street fire in Rutherford broke out around 4 a.m.
The Walnut Street fire in Rutherford broke out around 4 a.m. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Fire destroyed a nearly 100-year-old Rutherford home early Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the four-alarm Walnut Street blaze, which broke out around 4 a.m. and eventually blew through the rear roof and side of the 2½-story home.

It was knocked down within two hours.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Moonachie, North Arlington and Secaucus were among those providing mutual aid.

ALL PHOTOS by DAMIEN DANIS

The Walnut Street fire in Rutherford broke out around 4 a.m.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

The Walnut Street house was engulfed when Rutherford firefighters arrived.

Several companies provided mutual aid in the Walnut Street fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.