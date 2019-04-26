PHOTOS: Fair Lawn Rescue Squad Cuts Out Windshield To Free Driver

A driver whose car rolled onto on its side refused medical attention Thursday night after Fair Lawn Rescue members cut out a portion of the windshield to free her.
An electrical box was damaged in the northbound Saddle River Road crash just south of Fair Lawn Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
A flatbed tower righted and removed the Toyota Prius.
Fair Lawn police and firefighters responded, as did a PSE&G crew.
Saddle River Road southbound was closed at Fair Lawn Avenue while crews worked.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.
