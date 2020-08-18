Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Fair Lawn Firefighters Douse Predawn Restaurant Blaze

Davia Restaurant, Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn
Davia Restaurant, Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters quickly doused a predawn blaze that tore through a Fair Lawn Italian restaurant Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the ground floor and extended to the roof of Davia Restaurant shortly before 5 a.m.

It was declared under control about 90 minutes later.

A cause wasn't immediately determined and no injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Glen Rock and Saddle Brook.

Chef Paul Villani reopened the outdoor dining area in mid-June after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Davia had remained closed for indoor dining.

The blaze severely damaged Davia Restaurant in Fair Lawn.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m.

The fire at Davia Restaurant in Fair Lawn broke out on the ground floor and quickly spread.

At the scene.

