PHOTOS: Driver With Medical Issue Crashes Through Bergen County Jail Employee Entrance

UPDATE: A driver was hospitalized after crashing a sedan into the employee entrance of the Bergen County Jail during a medical episode Friday afternoon, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Responders helped the driver from the car after the Honda Accord smashed through the large glass front of the entrance and into the vestibule, the sheriff said.

The driver's injuries didn't appear life-threatening, he said.

No one else was injured, Cureton said.

Thankfully, too: Shift change had been about an hour earlier, several officers noted.

PHOTOS below: Courtesy PBA LOCAL 134

