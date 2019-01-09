Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
PHOTOS: Driver With Medical Issue Crashes Through Bergen County Jail Employee Entrance

Jerry DeMarco
The driver had a medical issue, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton
The driver was removed from the vehicle after it plowed through the BCJ employee entrance. No extrication was necessary. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Fortunately, no one was injured. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PBA Local 134

UPDATE: A driver was hospitalized after crashing a sedan into the employee entrance of the Bergen County Jail during a medical episode Friday afternoon, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Responders helped the driver from the car after the Honda Accord smashed through the large glass front of the entrance and into the vestibule, the sheriff said.

The driver's injuries didn't appear life-threatening, he said.

No one else was injured, Cureton said.

Thankfully, too: Shift change had been about an hour earlier, several officers noted.

PHOTOS below: Courtesy PBA LOCAL 134

