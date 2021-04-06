Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
PHOTOS: Dr. Pepper Pallets Strewn Across Route 78 In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

Valerie Musson
A truckload of Dr. Pepper pallets were strewn across Route 78 in a Warren County rollover crash Monday night, authorities said. Photo Credit: Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
The tractor-trailer carrying the pallets crashed and flipped over in the westbound lanes just before exit 3, the Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company said. Photo Credit: Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook
The driver was able to escape from the overturned truck without injury, authorities said. Photo Credit: Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

A truckload of Dr. Pepper pallets were strewn across Route 78 in a Warren County rollover crash Monday night, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer carrying the pallets crashed and flipped over in the westbound lanes just before exit 3, the Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company said.

The driver was able to escape from the overturned truck without injury, authorities said.

“Fortunately the only injuries were pallets of #drpepper,” the department said in a Facebook post with photos of the incident.

The post received feedback from both serious and lighthearted commenters:

“I am available to assist with clean up,” one viewer wrote.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

