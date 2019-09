Ridgewood firefighters doused a fully-involved detached garage blaze Thursday night.

The village's finest kept the Claremont Road fire from spreading, although it destroyed the 20-by-30-foot garage.

Ridgewood police, EMS and Emergency Services also responded.

No injuries were reported.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Moments after the blaze broke out.

At the scene.

Ridgewood firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

