Philly Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At AC Hard Rock Hotel Turns Himself In, Prosecutor Says

Frankie E. Lane
Frankie E. Lane Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 59-year-old man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his Philadelphia girlfriend has surrendered,  authorities said. 

Frankie E. Lane, also of Philadelphia, was wanted on murder and weapons charges in the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Sharon Whaley, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Lane turned himself in to detectives without incident on Monday night at the  prosecutor's office, Tyner said.

The alleged fatal stabbing occurred Friday night at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tyner said.

"We continue to work diligently in order to obtain more answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Tyner said. 

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. 

People also  can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit Crime Stoppers' website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/ 

