Philly Man Found With $115K In Fort Lee Charged With Money Laundering: BCPO

Paul Milo
Eduardo Suarez-Couvertier
Eduardo Suarez-Couvertier Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A Philadelphia man faces a money laundering charge in connection with a narcotics investigation after his arrest in Fort Lee Tuesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Eduardo Suarez-Couvertier, 26, was pulled over by members of the prosecutor's Narcotics Task Force while behind the wheel of a green, 2007 Honda Pilot. Investigators found more than $115,000 in cash inside a specially installed, electronically controlled compartment, the prosecutor's office said.

Suarez-Couvertier was released pending an initial court appearance.

