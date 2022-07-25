Phillipsburg Woman Threatened Victim With Knife, Demanded Payment Over Mobile App: Prosecutor

A Phillipsburg woman who threatened a victim with a large knife while demanding to be paid through a mobile application was charged with robbery, authorities said.

Melissa C. Petersen, of Red School Lane, is accused of using a large kitchen knife to threaten a victim while demanding money through a mobile application on Sunday, July 17, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials on Monday, July 25.

Once the money was sent, Petersen, 34, left the victim’s apartment.

A warrant was issued for Petersen’s arrest by the Lopatcong Township Police Department, and she turned herself in on Friday, July 22, Pfeiffer said.

Petersen was charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

